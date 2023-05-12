MNPD officers who confronted, killed The Covenant School shooter to get national award for valor and courage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The two MNPD officers who confronted and killed The Covenant School shooter will be recognized nationally their actions.

The National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) will present its National Award of Valor to Ofc. Rex Engelbert and Ofc. Michael Collazo next month.

The award is presented for "acts of courage and valor above and beyond what would normally be expected."

While Officers Engelbert and Collazo fired the shots that killed the shooter, four other MNPD personnel were with them clearing the school and racing towards the threat.

Detectives Zachary Pelese, Ryan Cagle and Eric Wegener, along with Sgt. Jeff Mathis all played a role in stopping the shooting that killed six members of The Covenant School family.

The ceremony will be held June 30 in Indianapolis.