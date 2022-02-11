MNPD officers work to curb aggressive driving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is taking another step to ramp up efforts to decrease road rage, which came after a significant increase in incidents on a stretch of I-24.

On Wednesday, officers made a total of 53 stops which included 29 for speeding, 4 for reckless driving, 5 for violation of the Hands Free law, 2 for violation of the Move Over Law and 13 other violations.

The patrol specifically focused on the I-24 stretch between I-440 and the Rutherford County line.

Metro Police said patrols in that specific area will be be enhanced Friday and Saturday.

Saturday's coverage will begin in the afternoon and extend later into the evening, which is a slight change from their typical 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. schedule.

Metro South Precinct Commander Keith Stephens is calling on drivers to stay calm on the road. If someone is being aggressive, he's asking people to call police instead of responding with road rage.

"We ask people, we really beg people, do not engage in aggressive driving. Do not engage with people that's doing the aggressive driving. They don't need to make any gestures, honk your horn, tailgate, brake check ... you just need to slow down, report the license plate if you can get it and call police," said Stephens. "I have kids that drive on the road. They're on the roadway our families are on the roadway. All we want people to do is arrive safely."