MNPD: Parolee arrested after Nashville break-in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was arrested Friday night after attempting to break into a business on Ewing Drive in Nashville.

67-year-old Randall Malenich, a convicted East Tennessee burglar, was arrested minutes after the break-in.

Police say he registered with the MNPD as a parolee. His bond is set at $10,000.

