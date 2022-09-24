Watch Now
News

Actions

MNPD: Parolee arrested after Nashville break-in

metro-police-generic
WTVF
(FILE) A Metro Nashville Police Department Badge
metro-police-generic
Posted at 5:28 PM, Sep 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-24 18:28:00-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — A man was arrested Friday night after attempting to break into a business on Ewing Drive in Nashville.

67-year-old Randall Malenich, a convicted East Tennessee burglar, was arrested minutes after the break-in.

Police say he registered with the MNPD as a parolee. His bond is set at $10,000.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap