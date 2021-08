NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Probationary Officer Jerram Plastow was dismissed from the Metro Nashville Police Department following his off-duty arrest late Monday in Mt. Juliet.

Plastow was arrested on charges of DUI and leaving the scene of a property damage crash in which his pickup truck hit another vehicle’s side mirror.

WTVF Jerram Plastow

Plastow graduated from the MNPD Academy in March and was still going through the field training process.