MNPD release surveillance pictures in deadly William Pitts Park shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police released new clues in a case where a man was found dead at William Pitts Park in South Nashville. They released surveillance images of the suspect and the getaway vehicle.

The shooting happened on November 30th. Police say the victim's body wasn't found until a day later.

Police believe the suspect drove off in that Kia Soul after shooting and killing 23-year-old Mohamed Keita.

Keita was shot multiple times while sitting in his car. If you know the person of interest or the vehicle in the photos you're asked to give MNPD a call.

