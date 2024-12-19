MNPD renews efforts to solve 2022 Christmas Day road rage killing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police are renewing their efforts to find the person responsible for killing a Greenbrier father of five.

Two years ago 37-year-old Christopher Spaunhorst was killed on Christmas day in a road rage shooting.

Now, police are reminding people that there is a reward of up to $28,000 for information that could lead to an arrest or indictment. A $23,00 reward, and up to $5,000 from Crime Stoppers.

Metro Police reported that Chris was shot multiple times while attempting to merge, the shots came from a Black KIA Optima Sedan.

He was driving home in his Ford F-150 pickup truck after dropping his mother off in Smyrna.

He ended up on I-24 West, between the Shelby Avenue and James Robertson Parkway exits.

If you recognize that car, or know any information that could help with the investigation, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

