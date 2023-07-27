MNPD respond to "questionable and possibly incorrect" use of force study released by MNCO

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a fiery five-page response to a use of force study from the Community Oversight Board, Metro Police say the findings in the study leaves readers with a false narrative or misunderstanding of MNPD policies and practices.

The report was released Monday by the MNCO.

They say the results of the analysis are questionable and even go as far as saying they're possibly incorrect.

"This document is laden with inadequacies and inaccurate statements about the data and/or about laws and policies governing law enforcement officers on force applications," police responded.

Police say data shows that very few people who interact with the MNPD have force used against them. They worry the report uses a flawed sample.

Law enforcement had a meeting about this study and noted that community oversight board based their findings using a roster of employees that was current for the date when the report was created in 2018. Police noted that sworn employees do not necessarily stay in the same role from one year to the next, they are promoted or often moved to other precincts.

MNPD's use of force table shows that in use of force incidents occurring in 2013 or later, 35% of subjects are White, 60% of subjects are Black, and 1% fall into the category of Some Other Race.

A lot of what the department pointed to is a fact check and a lack of police input in the study. They stated they would've liked for the oversight board to reach out to their department to get a clearer picture on their findings.