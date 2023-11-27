MNPD Safe Surrender event aims to clean criminal records of non-violent offenders after strong 2022 turnout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Non-violent offenders will get another chance to start the new year with a clean slate. MNPD and the District Attorney’s office will host their Safe Surrender program next week.

It’s a partnership between the clergy, MNPD, the DA, public defenders and the courts where non-violent offenders with outstanding arrest warrants can get favorable consideration.

In 2022, 160 people came out to address legal or child support issues: 58 had outstanding warrants. All but three were able to go home from the church including two who didn't have out-of-county warrants.

Many of those in attendance last year stated it almost sounded too good to be true, but there are no requirements other than wanting to move forward with your life. There will also be resources available to help people make better choices in their lives.

It starts Friday, December 8th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and continues through Saturday, December 9th from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in North Nashville.