MNPD search for gunman involved in Madison attempted robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are searching for a gunman who shot a woman Saturday night in Madison. It happened near Gibson Drive during an attempted robbery.

The woman said she had just gotten into her car at home when the suspect hit her window with his gun. As she tried to back out, police said the man shot into her car. She was hit and he fled.

While that happened around 10:15 p.m., two other attempted robberies happened close together in the area shortly after.

At 10:30 p.m. about a mile away and 15 minutes later, a man at Dee's Lounge said he was approached at gunpoint to hand over his wallet. The suspect fled on foot.

Then ten minutes later at 10:40 p.m. and only a quarter mile from Dee's Lounge, two people at a nearby apartment complex were approached by two men with guns demanding their belongings. When they didn't comply, the suspects beat one man with a gun, knocking out his teeth and stealing the other's cell phone before fleeing.

Police have not released whether or not these are all connected.

Anyone with information about the critical shooting/robberies is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.