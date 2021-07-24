MNPD search for suspect in 2018 murder who was mistakenly released

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police officials are searching for a 2018 murder suspect after he was mistakenly released by another county.

Officials asked for the public's help in their search for 30-year-old Travis Harris, who's wanted in the deadly shooting of 24-year-old Quinton Brooks on July 10, 2018, in the parking lot of the McFerrin Community Center on Grace Street.

Harris was arrested on July 29, 2018, for Brooks’ murder while on parole for a 2011 aggravated robbery. He was later jailed at the Hardeman County Correctional Facility to serve the remainder of his sentence while he awaited trial in Nashville.

On Wednesday, Hardeman County sent Harris to Robertson County on a detainer for failure to pay child support. Robertson County did not know that the state also had a detainer on Harris for murder in Nashville. Harris was released on Thursday since he no longer had any further charges in Robertson County.

Police officials said Harris is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he is was urged to call the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.