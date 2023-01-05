MNPD search for suspect in deadly Christmas Day I-24 road rage shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police have released a new video following a deadly shooting on Interstate 24 West on Christmas Day in Nashville, between Shelby Avenue and James Robertson Parkway. They are still searching for the gunman.

Homicide detectives continue to ask for the community's assistance concerning the black KIA OPTIMA from which the shots were fired that killed Chris Spaunhhorst at noon Christmas Day on I-24. The car is seen in this video. Have info about it? Please📞615-742-7463. Reward. pic.twitter.com/JTSLogYX5B — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 4, 2023

The dashcam video shows the moments right after the shooting happened. Police are looking for the suspect who was driving a black Kia Optima. They said the person inside shot at the F-150 behind it ultimately killing the driver Chris Spaunhorst.

He was driving back to Greenbriar after dropping off his mother at his grandmother's house in Smyrna.

The suspect's car has chrome trim and police said it may have damage, it's unclear whether it hit Spaunhorst's truck.

NewsChannel 5 talked to the victim's wife last week as she was searching for answers. She said Christmas for their children will never be the same, but they need some kind of closure.

"If somebody has the smallest detail if you saw his truck at any point in time. Tell the police, tell something like check your dashcam. If you saw somebody beside his truck, he had a dark blue F-150 with the hog on the front," said his wife Stephanie Spaunhorst. "He was a big avid Arkansas fan. Please, please, our children deserve answers."

If you know anything that can help, call 615-742-7463.