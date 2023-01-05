Watch Now
MNPD search for suspect in deadly Christmas Day I-24 road rage shooting

The suspect's car is a black Kia Optima and has chrome trim. Metro Nashville police said it may have damage.
Posted at 5:31 AM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 07:40:47-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police have released a new video following a deadly shooting on Interstate 24 West on Christmas Day in Nashville, between Shelby Avenue and James Robertson Parkway. They are still searching for the gunman.

The dashcam video shows the moments right after the shooting happened. Police are looking for the suspect who was driving a black Kia Optima. They said the person inside shot at the F-150 behind it ultimately killing the driver Chris Spaunhorst.

He was driving back to Greenbriar after dropping off his mother at his grandmother's house in Smyrna.

The suspect's car has chrome trim and police said it may have damage, it's unclear whether it hit Spaunhorst's truck.

NewsChannel 5 talked to the victim's wife last week as she was searching for answers. She said Christmas for their children will never be the same, but they need some kind of closure.

"If somebody has the smallest detail if you saw his truck at any point in time. Tell the police, tell something like check your dashcam. If you saw somebody beside his truck, he had a dark blue F-150 with the hog on the front," said his wife Stephanie Spaunhorst. "He was a big avid Arkansas fan. Please, please, our children deserve answers."

If you know anything that can help, call 615-742-7463.

