MNPD search for suspect involved in Sunday's deadly shooting on Apache Trail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are looking for a suspect after a deadly shooting in Antioch that left a 35-year-old woman dead.

It happened Sunday morning around 5 a.m in an apartment on Apache Trail.

When police got to the scene they found the woman with a shot in the chest. She was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center... where she died.

Authorities said they have strong leads in the case, but are looking for more information,

If you know anything, call police, and you could get a cash reward.