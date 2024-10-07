MNPD searching for 19-year-old after deadly shooting outside of local non-profit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are searching for a teenager after a deadly shooting Sunday night at the non-profit 4:13 Strong in South Nashville.

Police believe the teen could be armed and dangerous.

19-year-old Malik Turrentine was seen running from the property following the shooting. Police have not been able to find him and want to talk to him because it's unclear if he fired the gun or if it was someone else.

This all began on Saturday when there was a fight between residents, according to MNPD. It wasn't resolved so one of the men within the program was asked to leave. He came back Sunday night and was kicked out.

In the scuffle of it all around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, is when police said the shooting happened. 44-year-old Michael Harvell was shot and killed. He was the father of another resident in the program.

4:13 Strong is a faith-based program that works to transform the lives of young men who are unemployed or underemployed. Men between the ages of 18-30 live on campus for several months at a time.

If you have any information about what happened, or know where Turrentine is, call Metro Police.