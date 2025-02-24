Watch Now
MNPD searching for driver involved in hit-and-run Saturday night in Berry Hill

A man is in critical condition after being hit. Police are using a key piece of surveillance video to find the driver of a red SUV they say is involved.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Metro police are searching for a driver involved in a hit and run over the weekend. It happened Saturday night in Berry Hill on 8th Avenue South.

40-year-old Josh Taylor was hit. Police say he is alive, but fighting for his life in the hospital. Police are using a key piece of surveillance video to find the driver of a red SUV they say is involved.

Police said Taylor was crossing 8th after he parked his car on the other side. He was walking toward the Smiling Elephant when he was hit by the red SUV. The car didn't stop when Taylor was knocked down on the road. He then was hit by a second car which did stop and stayed on scene until police arrived.

If you know anything about what happened, call Crime Stoppers.

