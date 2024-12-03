MNPD searching for pair involved in at least four different violent attacks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are searching for a couple involved in at least four different violent attacks targeting women mostly near Tusculum Road and Nolensville Pike.

Police said the pair are using an older white sedan during attacks happening at all times of the day. The first one reported happened on November 15 and the most recent as of Sunday.

Sunday's 3 p.m. attack happened at Family Dollar on Nolensville Pike and Thompson Lane, the furthest the pair had gone for an attack. Police say a 62-year-old woman was at her car when the couple pulled up next to her.

A man got out and grabbed the woman, forcing her head to hit the pavement. He then took her purse and drove off.

MNPD officials said the same scenario has happened in three other instances within the last few weeks at the victim's home or apartment.

On November 28 at 6:40 a.m., a 27-year-old woman was leaving to go to the store from her Packard Drive apartment when a man, armed with a handgun, and a woman ran up to her and demanded her purse. She complied. The victim’s 8-year-old daughter who was with her, ran to their apartment.

On November 26 at 7:40 p.m., a 55-year-old woman was getting out of her vehicle at her apartment in the 5100 block of Greenleaf Drive when a man and woman ran up behind her and assaulted her with a metal object, severely beating the woman before taking her purse.

On November 15 at 12:45 p.m., a 67-year-old woman had just returned to her Tusculum Road home and was unloading groceries from her vehicle when a woman approached her and asked her for money. When the victim turned away, the suspect pushed her and took her purse.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.