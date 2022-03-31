MNPD searching for suspect in Deaderick Street murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An 18-year-old man is wanted for the murder of a man shot and killed downtown this month. It happened outside the Citizen Plaza State Office Building on Deaderick Street.

The Metro Nashville Police Department has connected Rodney Catchings, 18, to the murder of Steven Godwin, 35, on March 9.

Metro Police said Catchings was first wanted for questioning after being seen nearby, but on Wednesday night issued a warrant for his arrest. Catchings has a Jackson, Tennessee address, but investigators believe he's living in the Nashville area.

Detectives said Godwin and Catchings were walking together from the nearby WeGo bus station to the courtyard outside the state office building. They said the two scuffled, and Godwin was shot multiple times.

Police said his body laid outside of the state office building for hours before it was discovered the next day by a worker who saw it through a high rise window. The worker believed the victim was asleep until he checked again and called police.

Anyone with information on Catchings whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. You can stay anonymous and get a cash reward.