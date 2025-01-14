MNPD searching for three people possibly connected to deadly shooting of 74-year-old in Walgreens parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police released new details in the case of a 74-year-old man who was shot in the parking lot of a Walgreens in Nashville.

It happened in June of last year, but this week MNPD's homicide unit shared surveillance photos of three people they want in custody for questioning.

Surveillance video shows 74-year-old Clarence Roach was out for a store run when he had an interaction with a man in a dark colored sedan.

The video shows that man followed Roach to his car and shot him.

The three people wanted for questioning were inside the store at the time of the shooting, but they jumped into the shooter's car after the shooting and drove away on Thompson Lane.

The victim in the shooting was taken to Vanderbilt hospital where he told police that he did not know the suspect but described him as a man in his 20s.

He was released from the hospital a month after the shooting but was later hospitalized again and died as a result of his complications from the shooting.

Anyone with information on the people or the car in these photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

