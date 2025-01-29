MNPD seek public's help to find deadly I-40 shooting suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police say they need your help finding the driver of a vehicle involved in a deadly shooting on I-40 near Fesslers Lane.

They have released new details on the car the shooter was driving and the identity of the victim.

The shooting happened on January 12th. The silver Honda Odyssey van was caught on camera by a dash cam from a tractor trailer rig that was in the right place at the right time.

We're asking for the community's help to ID the owner or driver of a Honda Odyssey minivan from which shots were fired at 2 a.m. on 1/12 on I-40 that killed Uriel Miller, 26. You see the Honda in this video pulling alongside Miller's car. Have info? 615-742-7463. REWARD! pic.twitter.com/KGVRIzOHua — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 28, 2025

Detectives say around 2 a.m. the minivan was seen following the victim's sedan very closely before quickly changing lanes in front of the truck that was recording.

The shooter pulled up alongside the car it was following and detectives believe shots were fired.

26-year-old Uriel Miller was killed in that shooting. He lived in Rutherford County.

The shooter sped off. Police say they need your help to get them off the streets, because the suspect is armed and dangerous.

If you know anything about the minivan, which is believed to be a 2015 model, or if you know about the shooter, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 615-742-7463.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (tony.sloan@newschannel5.com)