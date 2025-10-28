Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MNPD set to host 18th Law Enforcement Talent Show with officer performances, fun and food

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police is inviting you to a night of fun, music and food. They're holding their 18th Law Enforcement Talent Show at the Nashville Palace.

It bridges what many may call a gap between law enforcement and the local community by allowing police and the public to relax and have a fun night of music.

LETS was created to help support local non-profit organizations that provide services to family and children in Davidson County, while also promoting awareness and education about the MNPD. In recent years officers have played the guitar, done Elvis impersonations, and more.

All of the proceeds go to the Nashville Children's Alliance. The NCA is a non-profit organization that provides free services for children (and families) who have been the victims of sexual and/or physical abuse. They work closely with the MNPD and other partner agencies in the fight against child abuse.

In addition to the performers from the department there will be special guests, silent auction prizes, and so much more. This is a ticketed event. Two people can get into the event for $25. Doors open at 5 pm and the event starts at 6 pm.

