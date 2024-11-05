MNPD suspect robbery attempt in East Nashville after Monday night shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are investigating in East Nashville this morning after a man was shot in what officers are calling an attempted robbery.

It happened on Delmas Avenue just after 10 p.m. on Monday. The victim was rushed to Skyline Medical Center with life threatening injuries. Officers are still searching for the shooter.

Police have not released any suspect information. According to Metro Police Data this area has seen 74 violent offenses so far this year, but none of them have been deadly.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.