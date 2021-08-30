MNPD: Suspects who shot at unmarked police cars on I-24 ramp likely linked to recent carjackings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police say the suspects accused of shooting at unmarked police cars on an Interstate 24 ramp are likely linked to a rash of carjackings from last week.

Police say the incident happened around 8:40 p.m. Sunday at the I-24 westbound exit ramp at Haywood Lane.

According to investigators, plainclothes police officers in unmarked cars were following a stolen white Mustang and later found the car at a Walmart on Nolensville Pike.

The people from the Mustang were seen meeting the occupants of a silver Kia Optima. Both left and were followed by two undercover vehicles. Police say the officers followed them from Haywood to the ramp at I-24, when they heard several shots fired from the Mustang.

Police say a handgun was spotted being pointed out of the Mustang window. Officers believe the shots were intended for them.

Both cars left on I-24 West but were not pursued. According to police, the officers did not return fire, nor was their vehicle struck. Later that night, the Mustang was found abandoned at a home at the 400 block of Lemont Drive.

Officers began a pursuit after spotting the Kia, which eventually crashed on Ewing Drive at Hillhurst. Three suspects ran away and have not been caught. They made it into a wooded area and were lost.

Police say this is likely connected to a rash of carjacking cases being investigated in the Hermitage, South and North precincts. Last week, police said they were looking for four young men who were involved in three separate armed robberies in apartment complex parking lots. A woman was seriously injured during one of the robberies.

The robberies happened at an apartment on Heritage Park Drive, Oakwell Farms Apartments and the Arbor Hills Apartments on Arbor Crest Boulevard.

Anyone with information about the robbery suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.