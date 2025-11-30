MNPD: Teen hits pedestrian, body later found beneath second driver’s car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman was killed Saturday night in a sequence of events on Brick Church Pike that involved two separate drivers and ended with one of them discovering her body beneath his car, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

MNPD said the initial impact came from a 17-year-old driving a Nissan Versa northbound near Moorewood Drive. The teen told investigators the woman was standing on the double yellow lines in the middle of the road when she stepped in front of his vehicle. He reported attempting to miss her but couldn’t avoid striking her. According to police, he left the scene, went home and told his parents, who then called 911.

The 17-year-old was later arrested and faces charges including leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, driving without a license, no insurance and failing to report.

Before the crash was officially reported, MNPD said a 25-year-old driver in a Ford Fusion along the same route swerved to avoid a mattress in the road and thought he hit a pothole. He later discovered the woman’s body beneath his car when he got home a few miles away and immediately contacted authorities. Police said he showed no signs of impairment.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the woman and notify her family.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at holly.lehren@newschannel5.com.