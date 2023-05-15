MNPD to celebrate 100th graduating class of officers Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A brand-new class of Metro Police officers will be celebrated on Monday, as they become the department's 100th graduating class!

The graduation is set for 1:30 p.m. at Nissan Stadium. Everyone is welcome to attend.

MNPD is always looking for more people to join the force and be a part of their future classes.

Depending on how long they've been with the department, officer salary ranges from $45,000 $80,000. They get 35 paid days off per year and are allowed one sick day per month accumulated up to 120 days. The city also pays for 75 percent of their health insurance.

Last year, the department teamed up with Metro Schools to increase student interest in law enforcement careers which allows high school students to take dual enrollment courses, earning them college credit in programs like criminal justice, legal process and more. That sets them up to continue their education and earn an associate degree at Nashville State Community College.

Mayor John Cooper is putting more money into recruiting officers into the department in his 2024 budget. He budgeted $15 million to increase police pay.

He said proud that there's an increase for police and first responders.

Later this summer, MNPD will swear in their 500th officer. The Mayor would like to keep beefing up that number and his 2024 budget includes resources for 50 new officers.

That includes the addition of 45 sworn positions specifically for the new 9th precinct in Southeast Nashville. It's the third of three incremental additions to bring that new Precinct up to more than 130 sworn positions by next year. It allows the department to build that up without having to pull resources from other Precincts.

A public hearing on the proposed budget is scheduled for early June.