MNPD to host fourth consecutive Nashville Safe Surrender event in December

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Happening next month, a chance for those with non-violent offenses to clear their name. MNPD and the DA's office will be host the fourth consecutive Safe Surrender event.

In some cases, the offenses are completely wiped from a suspect's record. This year the Nashville Safe Surrender event will be December 6 and 7 at the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church on Herman Street.

Metro Police said no gimmicks and no tricks are involved. If you have a non-violent arrest warrant, you will be able to meet with a judge to possibly clear it up and get favorable consideration. Juvenile court staff will also be on hand for younger offenders.

In 2022, 160 people came out to address legal or child support issues: 58 had outstanding warrants. All but three were able to go home from the church including two who didn't have out-of-county warrants.