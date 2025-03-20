MNPD to participate in hockey tournament against NYPD in Nashville this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We all love ourselves some hockey here in the Music City, and MNPD says the Predators are not the only ones hitting the ice this weekend.

Metro police are participating in an ice hockey tournament against the New York Police Department detectives for a good cause.

The game starts Saturday, March 22nd at 7 p.m. MNPD says all proceeds will go to the K-9 Hander's Fund. They work to train, care for, and preserve working dogs on the force.

Tickets are $10, but all kids get in free. In addition to the game, there will be a K-9 performance and demonstration as well as hockey swag you can score.

"It's going to help the K-9 Handler's Fund with any specialized trainings and such, anything they can use that excess of funds for, " said MNPD Officer and Hockey Club Player Tim Skopek. "It's a great event for the community. To see your officers out of uniform on the ice is just a great thing for people to see. We love to see a lot of fans there and hear them cheer us on especially when we score some goals."

This game comes just weeks after MNPD won the Service Cup hockey competition. It helped to support and inspire athletes in the local community. Officers say they're just thankful to have the support of the community.

"It's nice to see that. We see it out when we're working on the job, but it's a little different on the ice with hockey. Feels nice to come together as two different departments to come out for a good cause and raise money for the K-9 Unit," said MNPD Officer and Player Jacob Krispin.

They say donations are accepted as well if you wanted to contribute to the K-9 Handler's Fund. The game will be played at the Ford Ice Center in Antioch.

