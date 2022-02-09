MNPD: Vehicle stolen with child inside found in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department officials announced Tuesday night they found a stolen car with a child inside.

Police said the car was taken near 8 p.m. from Easton Apartments at 714 Due West Avenue N. The incident happened while the mom got out to make a food delivery and left the car running.

The car was found less than a mile from the apartment complex on Tuckahoe Drive at Rhine Drive.

Police said the baby girl is unharmed. Anyone with info on the car thief is asked to call 615-742-7463.