MNPD warns of men posing as landscapers to burglarize elderly residents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is warning residents to be on the lookout for two men accused of targeting elderly homeowners while posing as landscapers.

Police said one man approaches the front door and asks the homeowner to take him to the backyard, while the second suspect enters the home and steals jewelry.

Investigators believe the suspects are driving a dark gray Ford F-150 with tinted windows.

MNPD

MNPD urged residents not to engage with the men if spotted. Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the incidents is asked to call 615-742-7463.