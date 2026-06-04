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MNPD warns of men posing as landscapers to burglarize elderly residents

MNPD warns of men posing as landscapers to burglarize elderly residents
MNPD
MNPD warns of men posing as landscapers to burglarize elderly residents
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is warning residents to be on the lookout for two men accused of targeting elderly homeowners while posing as landscapers.

Police said one man approaches the front door and asks the homeowner to take him to the backyard, while the second suspect enters the home and steals jewelry.

Investigators believe the suspects are driving a dark gray Ford F-150 with tinted windows.

MNPD warns of men posing as landscapers to burglarize elderly residents

MNPD urged residents not to engage with the men if spotted. Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the incidents is asked to call 615-742-7463.

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Students help relaunch donation drive for Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt

Young or old, we all love to play board and card games! Those games become even more important when you are indoors and don't have the ability to get outside, like patients in a hospital. Austin Pollack shares the story of students in a Nashville family who have helped re-launch the Red Wagon project to collect games for patients at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

- Lelan Statom

Here's how to get NewsChannel 5 back on DIRECTV.

Here's how to get NewsChannel 5 back on DIRECTV.