MNPD working to ID CVS robber who stole several bottles of meds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are attempting to identify a man who stole "several bottles" of prescription drugs from a CVS Tuesday night while claiming to be armed.

The suspect went behind the counter of the CVS pharmacy in the 3700 block of Hillsboro Pike around 7 p.m. after telling the pharmacists on shift that he had a gun and wanted "all of the 'oxys'," says Metro police. He stole a total of seven bottles of prescription drugs, which included morphine and oxycodone pills.

The suspect then walked out of the store and left in a silver sedan headed north on Hillsboro Pike. The vehicle is believed to be a Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and can qualify for a cash reward.