MNPS aims to hire 900 additional people by the first day of school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Time is running out for Metro Nashville Public Schools to fill 900 open positions before the first day of school.

Hundreds of people filled rooms at the Millennium Maxwell House Hotel for a summer recruitment fair.

District officials said there are currently 900 job openings throughout the district, and that includes around 400 teaching jobs. The biggest needs are in Exceptional Education, English Learners (EL), Math and Science.

"We had 700 people register for the job fair, which is a record for us," said Brigitte Tubbs-Jones, the Director of Talent Acquisition for Metro Schools. "Some were coming from as far away as New York."

Tubbs-Jones said the event gave job applicants a chance to meet directly with school principals and other hiring managers about current vacancies and even be hired on the spot.

Potential employees came armed with their resumes.

"I recently graduated from Mississippi State with a management and marketing degree, and I’m here trying to get a fresh start," said Octavia Turner, who attended the event.

"I am a recently certified English as a second language teacher, but I was interested in branching out and looking at public school systems to see what the need was there," said Catherine Holdbrooks, who attended the event.

District officials said some open positions come with additional financial incentives. Bus drivers can earn a sign-on bonus of $1,000 and additional bonuses based on attendance. There are also $2,500 sign on bonuses for high-need positions in Schools of Innovation.

To apply for any of the open positions with Metro Schools visit https://mnps.org/careers.