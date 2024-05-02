MNPS and Vanderbilt partnership aims to expand college access for Nashville students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Getting into college may have just gotten a little easier for students in Metro Nashville Public Schools.

Vanderbilt University announced a new partnership with MNPS to help students get a scholarship to attend the university. It's called the Vanderbilt Nashville Scholars program, and the main goal is to keep local kids local.

Metro schools and the university came up with the plan to create scholarships that will cover the full cost of attending Vanderbilt for students whose families make less than $100,000 a year.

These scholarships will cover tuition, fees, housing, and meals. The university will also provide $6,000 to students for summer internships. Vanderbilt will collaborate with counselors, teachers and administrators at high schools to guide students through the college search.

The scholarships will be available for students planning to enroll at Vanderbilt in 2025 if they meet a certain criteria. Both MNPS and Vanderbilt say the main goal is to make sure higher education is more accessible for Nashville students.

This partnership will help students get more mentoring and information that can place them in a better position to attend the university.