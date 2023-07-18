MNPS breaks ground on new turf fields for all 15 high schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — All 15 Metro high schools are getting big upgrades to their athletic facilities. The majority will be installing new turf fields.

The groundbreaking for the first field will happen at Pearl-Cohn High School on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. The Firebirds use their field for a number of activities so getting the improvement is a big win for the whole community.

Two other schools, East Nashville Magnet, and Whites Creek, will also have construction start soon on their fields. The upgrades are not just going to help the football teams, but also flag football, marching band, and soccer teams.

The money is coming from several different places and Mayor Cooper is calling it a wise investment. The Tennessee Titans are donating $5 million over five years, combined with $5 million from Metro and the final $5 million coming from private donations. Altogether, it ensures each school gets one million dollars to work with.

Some schools will invest in artificial turf for their football field, while others are planning upgrades for their soccer fields.

All fields are expected to be completed around 2026.