MNPS Distributes Food Due To Weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - This recent winter blast made it difficult for many families to get food, and even though schools were closed, Family Resource Centers opened their doors.

Pearl-Cohn High School was just one of several Metro Schools where food was given to those who needed it on Thursday. We visited the school to see the distribution in action.

The following schools offered food from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday:

Antioch High School

Davis Early Learning Center

Glencliff High School

Madison Middle School

Maplewood High School

Tusculum Elementary School

Fall Hamilton Elementary School

Cole Elementary School

Park Ave Elementary School

Pearl Cohn High School

Napier Elementary School

In addition to food, coats were also made available for those in need.