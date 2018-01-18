MNPS Distributes Food Due To Weather

Fair
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - This recent winter blast made it difficult for many families to get food, and even though schools were closed, Family Resource Centers opened their doors.
Pearl-Cohn High School was just one of several Metro Schools where food was given to those who needed it on Thursday. We visited the school to see the distribution in action.
The following schools offered food from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday:
In addition to food, coats were also made available for those in need.