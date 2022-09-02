MNPS hoping to add more volunteer tutors to help thousands of students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Friday is your last chance to sign up to tutor a Metro Nashville student. The district's tutoring program has been looking for volunteers since July to help 7,000 students.

More than 200 tutors have already signed up and the district is hoping to add more ahead of the deadline September 2.

The Accelerating Scholars program has been working with PENCIL and Vanderbilt's Tutor Nashville to expand. Once approved, tutors will be matched with students who will provide support in three 30-minute long virtual or in-person sessions every week, starting later this month.

Session times will take place during the regular school day or during structured before or after-school programming.

The district said the new group of volunteers includes students from local universities, community members from Nashville’s largest organizations and corporations, area churches and even members of the Tennessee Legislature!

Ahead of the first session, tutors will receive training and support, along with plans and materials to help the student thrive.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up on the Accelerating Scholars Program website.