MNPS hosting groundbreaking ceremony for upgrades to local elementary school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Schools is breaking ground on a massive project to update an elementary school near Forest Hills. It is one part of a $112 million project to overhaul three elementary schools: Lakeview Elementary, Percy Priest, and Paragon Mills.

MNPS said the student population is growing tremendously in southwest and southeast Nashville and improvements to classrooms are needed to keep up with the influx. The district says Nashville saw some of the steepest growth in these areas of the county.

In district 34, where Percy Priest Elementary School is located, the population grew 12% from 2010 to 2020. Lakeview Elementary's District 29 saw a nearly 18% increase.

Today's groundbreaking will be for Percy Priest at 4 p.m. at 1700 Otter Creek Road. A new building will be built on the existing campus over a two-year period to open by August 2025, with final campus and community park completion to continue into 2026. The updated school will have new classrooms, wireless projectors, a larger cafeteria, furniture, and charging stations.

This will accommodate more than 700 PK-5 students which includes two new pre-K classrooms.

Lakeview Elementary will also be upgraded. Paragon Mills Elementary will soon see a near-total renovation to help accommodate these growing areas.