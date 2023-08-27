MNPS hosts Teacher Recruitment Fair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dorene Jeter enjoyed decades as an educator in California. After retiring, she made the move to Tennessee. "I think teaching is a calling," she said. "I really do."

She was among those attending this Metro Nashville Public Schools Teacher Recruitment Fair.

"So I've done a lot of things from director to classroom and now I'm kind of making my own choices as to what I want to do," said Jeter.

"So we are here recruiting for teachers, counselors, school psychologists and social workers," said Director of Talent Acquisition for Metro Nashville Public Schools, Brigitte Tubbs-Jones.

Representatives from nearly 50 schools were on hand to meet with applicants.

"We've seen some successful candidates," said Tubbs-Jones. "So, they're leaving here happy, they've gotten offers so that's a great thing."

Although the district has all kinds of openings, Tubbs-Jones said there's a special need for Exceptional Education and English learner professionals. "I believe we've got over 100 countries represented by the students in our school so we definitely want to make sure that we've got everybody covered," she said.

The district currently has about 150 teacher vacancies. With school well underway, they're relying on classroom associates to fill the void.

"Our newly created position which is our classroom associate position is basically like a permanent sub," said Tubbs-Jones. "So that allows when teachers are out to give the students continuity of education and instruction."

Eligibility for openings vary, but officials say a passion for the job is a must.

"You cannot do this unless you love kids," said Jeter.

Another event is scheduled for September 15.