NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Schools are looking for the best and brightest to pour into students!

That's why the district is hosting a hiring fair this Friday.

Not only are teachers needed, but MNPS is also looking for school counselors, school social workers and folks in the transportation and nutrition service areas.

The fair will run from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Millennium Maxwell House Hotel on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard.

Registration is open.