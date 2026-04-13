MNPS names Hunters Lane as summer meal kit pickup site

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Public Schools announced Hunters Lane High School will serve as a summer meal kit distribution site through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program.

MNPS Nutrition Services said the site will operate under the USDA’s rural non-congregate meals authorization, which allows meal kits to be distributed to eligible children in designated rural areas.

Each kit will include 10 breakfasts and 10 lunches. Distribution will happen once every two weeks on four dates this summer.

The scheduled distribution dates are:

June 1, 2026

June 15, 2026

June 29, 2026

July 13, 2026

Meal kits will be available from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at a designated pickup location outside the school building. A parent or guardian must be present to collect the kits.

MNPS said the open site is available to all eligible children in and around the designated rural area. Parents or guardians will be asked verifying questions at pickup to confirm a child’s eligibility and avoid duplication.

Students enrolled in the Promising Scholars summer learning program, or those already participating in congregate meal programs, are not eligible for the meal kits until those programs end.

MNPS said the meals will be provided free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis.