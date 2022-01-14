MNPS needs volunteers to help tutor 7,000 students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The pandemic continues to disrupt student learning and Metro Schools is on a mission to help those who may have fallen behind.

Chief Strategy Officer for Metro Schools, Keri Randolph, says there is a big need to help students catch up after years of disrupted learning.

“Tutoring has always been important, but especially in the time of the pandemic with some interrupted learning. We had to go virtual. We really are working hard to reconnect with students and recover and accelerate learning," Randolph said.

She says the district’s Accelerating Scholars program wants to offer 7,000 MNPS students one-on-one tutoring. The focus is to help students struggling in elementary reading or middle school and high school math.

To reach that goal the district needs 2000 volunteers. However, as of today not enough people have signed up.

“It seems to be one thing after another so we are at about 350 volunteers so we do have a ways to go so we do have a call to the community,” Randolph said.

The tutoring is all virtual, three times a week for 30 minutes. Noah De Comarmond has been volunteering with the program for a year and says it’s been fulfilling work.

“It’s been a great way to connect with the Nashville community and to feel like I’m able to make some sort of an impact on a students life," De Comarmond said.

He says he hopes more people sign up, so more students get help.

“I hope more people in the community can see how simple of a commitment it is but how far that commitment goes," he said.

The deadline to apply to be a volunteer tutor is Jan. 17.

