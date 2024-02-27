MNPS parents are pushing for later high school start time

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Parents, doctors, and some politicians are again voicing their concerns over Metro Nashville Public Schools' early start times, with high schools starting as early as 7:05 in the morning.

Jeffrey Barrie, a parent whose 14-year-old daughter will be heading to high school next year said this transition will be a challenge.

"Right now, she’s in middle school and school starts at nine. She gets up at the six o'clock hour," Barrie said.

With most public high schools in Nashville starting classes at 7:05, the adjustment for Barrie's daughter will demand an even earlier start to her day.

Neighboring counties' start times, like Rutherford County schools have a high school start time of 8:30, while Williamson County offers a range from 7:40 to as late as 8:15.

Mayor Freddie O'Connell expressed his intention to address this issue as one of his top priorities while taking office but the ultimate decision lies with the Director of Schools and the school board.

Advocates for a later start time cite numerous benefits, particularly concerning students' overall health.

"One, it affects your mental health; we see higher rates of depression with kids who are not sleeping enough. chronic sleep deprivation is makes you increase for possible accidents; we have sleepy adolescent drivers on the road and inexperienced drivers," Dr. Kimberlee Wyche-Etheridge said.

An adolescent provider at the Meharry Pediatric Practice, Dr. Wyche-Etheridge says the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends starting high school at 8:30 am - or later.

"Being sleep deprived affects schoolwork, social life, mental health, and physical health," Dr. Wyche-Etheridge said.

The push for change is gaining momentum, with parents like Barrie asserting their role in advocating for their children's well-being.

"We have a role to play as concerned parents. We can ask for that change, and I do hope that the school board would listen," Barrie said

It's worth noting - MNPS' two academic magnet high schools start at 8 am - it's just the traditional high schools that start at 7.

A spokesperson for MNPS tells us the district has been studying the topic of start times in recent years.

He says they will continue to review the issue - but right now there are no plans to make a change.