MNPS partners with Stanford and Howard universities to offer college-level classes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A select number of Metro high schools are piloting a new program that offers free college-level courses through two large universities.

District leaders are trying to make sure all students succeed in post secondary education.

The new program comes after a collaboration with the National Educational Equity Lab, which works to bring classes with college credits to historically underserved communities nationwide.

Here in Tennessee, Maplewood High and Antioch High are offering free college courses through Stanford and Howard universities. They're the first in the state to do so and both in the Metro area.

A select number of students have already been enrolled into the pilot program, which consists of an environmental science course through Howard University at Maplewood and a computer science course through Standford at Antioch.

Once completed the credits will be transferable to other universities to give students a head start in their college careers.

The lab was founded in 2019 and has reached nearly 15,000 students across 30 states so far.