Watch Now
News

Actions

MNPS partners with Stanford and Howard universities to offer college-level classes

students
WTVF
FILE PHOTO - student and laptop
students
Posted at 4:28 AM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 05:28:50-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A select number of Metro high schools are piloting a new program that offers free college-level courses through two large universities.

District leaders are trying to make sure all students succeed in post secondary education.

The new program comes after a collaboration with the National Educational Equity Lab, which works to bring classes with college credits to historically underserved communities nationwide.

Here in Tennessee, Maplewood High and Antioch High are offering free college courses through Stanford and Howard universities. They're the first in the state to do so and both in the Metro area.

A select number of students have already been enrolled into the pilot program, which consists of an environmental science course through Howard University at Maplewood and a computer science course through Standford at Antioch.

Once completed the credits will be transferable to other universities to give students a head start in their college careers.

The lab was founded in 2019 and has reached nearly 15,000 students across 30 states so far.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Give a child promo 2023 Nashville.png

Donate to Give a Child a Book