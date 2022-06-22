NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — MNPS and the Titans came together to announce they're bringing an interscholastic girls flag football league to Davidson County.

The announcement came after a successful pilot season in Williamson County during the 2021-2022 school year.

Girls from around the area came out to Tuesday's flag football clinic at Saint Thomas Sports Park to do some drills, and they even got to meet the Titans' rookie class.

The Athletics Director for the High Schools called it a big moment to teach the game and get everyone excited about the new sport. Even the mayor stopped by.

Defensive back Theo Jackson said it seemed like more girls want to play now than in his playing days at Overton.

"If I was in high school... probably not. I don't think they would want to come out here. But I'm glad to see we have girls out here who want to be out here, who want to get active in the community and just be out here and get active. That's really great to see," Jackson said.

The MNPS league will ramp up in Spring 2023 and feature 15 schools in its first year.

The Girls Flag Football season will be in the spring.

The schools participating and the schedule structure for the season will be announced at a later time.