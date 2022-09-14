MNPS rockets ahead in tiered schools rating system based on scores

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — According to metrics measured by the state, the Metro Nashville Public School system was named an "Advancing District" — the second highest score on the Department of Education's accountability model.

Schools director Dr. Adrienne Battle announced Monday that 48 schools received the designation of "Reward School." That means the schools scored in the state's top tier when it came to factors like TCAP scores and English proficiency. Forty-eight Reward Schools is a record number for Metro.

"You have been named an Advancing District, which is the second-highest rating a district can achieve in the state's accountability model," Battle read aloud at the conference on Monday. "So, congratulations."

Two of the area's Reward Schools rocketed to their designations after having previously been "Priority Schools," or low-performing schools, in the same year.

"Amqui elementary — where we've gathered here today — led by Principal LaToya Cobb, and Warner Arts Magnet, led by Principal Ricki Gibbs, had both been listed as Priority Schools, but now they are among the best of the best in Tennessee," Battle announced.

However, there is still work to be done. Eighteen Metro schools remain designated as "Priority."

To help get these schools on track, school leaders will continue and expand tutoring and literacy programs.