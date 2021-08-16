MNPS school bus involved in crash; 4 students checked out for ‘possible minor injuries’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Public Schools officials say four students are being checked out for “possible minor injuries” after a crash involving a MNPS school bus.

Sean Braisted, the district’s executive officer of communications and community engagement, confirmed the wreck happened Monday morning at Old Hickory Boulevard and Montelle Lane. Bus number 17-06 was taking students to Granbery Elementary at the time of the crash.

The district said initial reports indicated there were no injuries, but four students were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be checked out for possible minor injuries.

Families of those students have been notified. Transportation sent another bus to take the remaining students onto school.

MNPS said the bus involved in the crash was damaged and will need repairs.