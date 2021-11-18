MNPS searches for volunteers to help tutor thousands of students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The pandemic impacted students and their ability to learn in numerous ways.

Metro Schools is offering help to combat that, but they need help. School officials are looking for volunteer tutors for up to 7,000 kids.

The program launched this fall with about 1,000 students.

The Accelerating Scholars program provides one on one help and personalized support for struggling students. Some of the biggest areas students need help in are elementary reading or middle school and high school math.

The district says volunteer mentors will be matched with students, based on availability. They'll provide three, 30-minute long virtual tutoring sessions every week for 10 weeks during the spring semester.

Session times would take place during the regular school day or during before or after-school programming.

This will start in February.

Sign up TODAY here. A few hours each week could make a lifetime of difference in the lives of Nashville's students.