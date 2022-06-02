MNPS summer program kicks off to help K-12 students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Promising Scholars, a Metro Nashville Public Schools summer program, is back this year from June 2-30 at dozens of schools.

Thousands of students are expected to participate and it's all centered around getting them ready for the new school year.

The program focuses on helping every student, from rising kindergartners to seniors. The district describes it as a fun, free and academically enriching experience for everyone that signs up.

Each camp for K-8 will offer a mix of classroom learning from science, technology, art activities, physical activity and more. This presents opportunities for them to work on skills and participate in hands-on activities. High school students will focus on college and career prep and get help with standardized testing.

For students who may struggle throughout the year, this gives them a chance to learn in a relaxed atmosphere without work being graded. Last year the program had more than 15,000 students signed up and for many it was their first time back in a classroom since the pandemic began. This year, enrollment is lower, with more than 11,000 kids.

For drivers, this means school zones will be active until the end of the month. Slow down and pay attention to kids that could be in the road near schools and bus stops.

To look up your child's bus stop, click here.