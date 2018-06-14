MNPS Teacher Charged With Possession Of Meth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Metro Nashville Public School teacher was arrested on drug charges.

According to Robertson County arrest records, Stephen Henry was arrested Monday, June 11 and charged with the possession of meth.



Henry's mug shot

Henry's sister and another sibling own a home they were having renovated for their elderly parents. In the complaint, his sister told deputies he was living in the home against the other home owners wishes.

After finding drug paraphernalia and meth in a drawer in the home, his sister called law enforcement.

Henry has worked for the Metro school system since 1987 at a variety of schools over the years. He is the former president Metropolitan Nashville Education Association and a longtime member of the Tennessee Education Association.



Henry with Director of Schools Dr. Shawn Joseph

MNPS spokesperson, Michelle Michaud, released the following statement in response to the arrest, saying no action will be taken since they are currently on summer break.