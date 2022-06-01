MNPS teacher recovering after hit and run crash

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Metro teacher is recovering after being seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash while riding his motorcycle, and the whole incident was captured on camera.

Robert Jordan, who teaches at Glencliff High School, said he hopes his video helps police find the person who hit him, but he also hopes the ordeal is a reminder to both bikers and drivers to stay safe on the road.

Jordan said he was with a group of riders on NW Broad Street on Murfreesboro around 3:30 p.m. on May 23. Just minutes into their ride, he said a reddish-colored Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer edition swerved into his lane, hit him and took off. Jordan was left lying on the street with serious injuries.

"There’s nothing I could have done different," said Jordan. "I was in my lane. I wasn’t speeding. It all happened so fast."

Jordan said he was rushed to the emergency room at TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center with seven broken ribs, a ruptured spleen, a punctured lung and plenty of road rash. He was later flown to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, and spent two days in the hospital. His bike was banged up, as well.

"I’m more thankful to be alive and all that stuff can be fixed," said Jordan. "I’m not too concerned about that."

Jordan said he started riding motorcycles 10 years ago, and his hobby quickly became a passion. He also shares videos of his rides on his YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/c/My2020View). He said safety is always a top priority when he is on the road. This was the first accident he has been involved in.

"Anyone that rides with me, says I enjoy riding with you because you don’t get crazy," said Jordan. "You are a safe rider."

He said he hoped the crash would be a reminder to drivers to stay alert, and always look for motorcycles on the road.

"It happens way too much," said Jordan. "We are part of someone's family too. We need to get home to our family, as well."

He said motorcycle riders can also do their part by staying visible and traveling in groups.

If you have any information on the SUV that hit Jordan, call Murfreesboro Police at (615) 849-2673.

A friend also started a Go Fund Me page to help Jordan with medical expenses. Donations can be made here.

