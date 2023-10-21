MNPS to discuss youth mental health in 'Every Student Known' Summit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saturday, students from Metro Schools are invited to McGavock High School to talk about mental health for the Every Student Known Summit.

This event is named after a song titled "Every Student Known." Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle wrote the song, and it was recently recorded by Grammy award-winning artist CeCe Winans.

Winans has received the most Grammys for female gospel singer, along with dozens of other awards for her powerful music.

Dr. Battle said the song is a commitment to making sure students feel they are each valued. That is why this event is called the "Every Student Known Summit."

Winans will be the key note speaker for the event. It will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at McGavock High School.

The school said this event is an opportunity for students to connect with peers from across the district.

Students can attend sessions discussing youth mental-health awareness and social-emotional awareness.

Students are asked to be registered in advanced here.

Hopefully, students will get to hear a wonderful performance of the song CeCe and Dr. Battle worked on together.

