MNPS to host spring recruitment fair Tuesday at the Nashville Fairgrounds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Public Schools is inviting job seekers to join the team and help shape the future of education in Music City.

The spring recruitment fair is happening Tuesday at the Nashville Fairgrounds from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The district is inviting licensed teachers, certificated candidates, recent graduates and those with a Bachelor's degree (eligible for a teaching permit) to explore various teaching and certificated opportunities for the current and upcoming school year.

Also invited are support candidates to meet with hiring managers for various positions throughout the district, including classroom associates, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, bus monitors, nutrition service workers, maintenance workers, tutors, and many more.