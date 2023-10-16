MNPS to receive millions in federal aid to help magnet schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Millions in financial support are coming to Metro Schools to help establish more area magnet schools. District leaders will be announcing more about the $15 million grant on Monday which will be spread through six magnet schools over the next five years to attract a more diverse group of students and desegregate public schools.

The schools chosen include:



Amqui Global Communications Magnet K-8 School

Cumberland College, Career, & Community through STEM Magnet

Isaac Litton STEM Magnet Middle School

Madison International Arts Magnet Middle School

Neely's Bend World Cultures & International Arts Magnet

Wright Global Media & Mass Communications Magnet

There's a handful of ways the Magnet School Assistance Program works which offers rigorous, theme- and evidence-based programs and promotes choice and diversity within Metro Schools.

It works to eliminate or reduce minority group isolation in schools with high numbers of minority students, provides students with meeting all State academic standards, and uses innovative educational practices to increase choices in the kind of educational programs being offered.